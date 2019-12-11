A set picture with some of the cast of "Rogue". Picture: Courtesy of M-Net

Following a successful partnership on "Trackers", M-Net has partnered with Capstone and Mannequin for Rogue, a new movie starring powerhouse actress Megan Fox, who is best-known for her role in "Transformers". The action adventure film, which is directed by M.J. Basset ("Deathwatch"and "Strikeback" fame), is currently in production in the UK and South Africa.

Fox is joined by SA's finest from Greg Kriek, who has over 50 international releases to his resume, and has been cast as the leading man to Sisanda Henna, who many will remember as the baddie Inkuzi in "Trackers". Other actors in the series include Brandon Auret ("District 9", "Still Breathing") and Jessica Sutton ("Kissing Booth", "Fort Salem").

“We are excited to be involved in this feature film project,” says Nkateko Mabaso, M-Net CEO. “It slots perfectly into M-Net’s mission to be Africa’s leading visual storyteller, and to support ventures that give our local talent the opportunity to enjoy worldwide exposure.”

Sisanda Henna on the set of "Rogue". Picture: Courtesy of M-Net

Producer and Mannequin Exec Delon Bakker added: “I remember sitting behind the monitor on one of our first days, watching our Director of Photography, Brendan Barnes, frame up a scene with Brandon, Sisanda, Greg, Jessica, and Megan. As a South African, that was a really proud moment for me.”

M-Net holds the rights to distribute "Rogue to African" audiences and Capstone will finance and distribute the rest of the world.

"Rogue" will hit the big screen in America and South Africa in 2020, on a same day release.