A fifth "Lethal Weapon" movie is set to be made with original cast members Mel Gibson and Danny Glover returning to the buddy cop franchise, according to Dan Lin, who produced the television adaption.
Lin, who served as executive producer of the "Lethal Weapon" television series, has revealed that he and Richard Donner - who directed and produced the previous four films - is working on bringing the action buddy cop franchise back to the big screen for another outing for Detective Martin Riggs (Gibson) and his partner Detective Roger Murtaugh (Glover), 22 years after the release of "Lethal Weapon 4".
In the latest episode of the Producers Roundtable from The Hollywood Reporter, Lin said: "We're trying to make the last 'Lethal Weapon' movie. And Dick Donner's coming back. The original cast is coming back. And it's just amazing. The story is very personal to him."
Lin, 46, says Gibson and Glover are "ready to go" but the script for the project still needs to be finished.
He added: "Mel and Danny are ready to go, so it's about the script."