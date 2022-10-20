Michelle Monaghan cast in ‘The Family Plan’

Michelle Monaghan will star with Mark Wahlberg in “The Family Plan”. The 46-year-old star has boarded the cast of the action comedy flick that will star Wahlberg as a suburban father who takes his family on the run when his past catches up with him.

Monaghan's role has not yet been confirmed, but it is expected that she will be playing the wife of Wahlberg's character. The movie has been written by David Coggeshall and Wahlberg is set to produce with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Watch video:

Simon Cellan Jones – who has worked with Mark on the upcoming film “Arthur the King” – is to direct the film. Monaghan has previously featured in three “Mission: Impossible” films as Julia Meade – the love interest of Tom Cruise's character Ethan Hunt – and described being in the franchise as an "extraordinary experience" as she remembered working on the 2006 movie “Mission: Impossible III”. She recalled: "That was such an extraordinary experience from beginning to end. Certainly that film. One of my first days was the opening scene with Philip Seymour Hoffman and Tom and it was as intense as it looked.

“Philip was such a tremendous actor and such a talent, we were fortunate to be graced with. "This is a franchise and group of people that I am so proud to be associated with, including Tom and director JJ Abrams who kicked off my career. To still be a part of this franchise, and for it still to be going strong, it's very cool." Monaghan revealed that she is a big fan of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise and even watches the films that she has no involvement in.

