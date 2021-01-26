Minister Nathi Mthethwa hails local film 'The Letter Reader'

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa took to Twitter to celebrate the achievements of film director Sibusiso Khuzwayo’s, “The Letter Reader”. He wrote: “Watch: Today we celebrate award-winning filmmaker Sibusiso Khuzwayo whose film ’The Letter Reader’ has won multiple domestic & international awards. “’The Letter Reader’ was funded by the Department of Arts & Culture's agency @NFVFSA & is now available on Netflix & Showmax.” Watch: Today we celebrate award-winning filmmaker Sibusiso Khuzwayo whose film "The Letter Reader" has won multiple domestic & international awards.



The Letter Reader was funded by the Department of Arts & Culture's agency @NFVFSA & is now available on Netflix & Showmax. pic.twitter.com/rZ0cBj2xsS — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) January 25, 2021 Funded by the National Film and Video Foundation and the KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission, “The Letter Reader” has won several awards, among them a Golden Horn Award for Best Short Film and an Efere Ozako Award for Best Short film. It tells the story of Siyabonga, a 12-year-old boy from Johannesburg who is sent to a village in KwaZulu-Natal while his parents sort out their marital problems.

Siyabonga discovers the power of words as he reads letters that put a smile on people’s faces, until one day, a letter with bad news lands in his hands.

Commenting on Mthethwa’s post were tweeps who wanted to have more serious conversations with the minister.

A user commented: “Sir when are you going to start taking our talented artists serious coz everytime when they bring their grievances to you u go AWOL, you only available if they get recognized by other countries and other organizations, and you are number one kao announcer di [email protected]”.

Another said: “Quick to celebrate without solving the issue at hand, artists are suffering while u tweet lies Nd want to claim glory in others hard work ?? How do u sleep at night knowing u hve a full meal while others sleep with hunger under your watch??”.

The ministry has not responded to the tweets.

“The Letter Reader” is available on Netflix worldwide and Showmax.