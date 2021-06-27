'Mission: Impossible 7' filming paused due to Covid-19

“Mission: Impossible 7” filming has been paused again due to a positive Covid-19 test on set. The movie first started shooting in February in 2020, a few weeks before the first lockdown, and production has been delayed multiple times since, with the latest delay coming from another positive Covid test.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Filming on 'Mission Impossible 7' is on hold again because of coronavirus. “Everyone on the set was told that filming was being stopped again because of a positive test."

The latest stoppage will come as a blow to star Tom Cruise, who reportedly built a new studio to finish filming “Mission: Impossible 7”. The 58-year-old actor spent millions to revamp a former top military base in Surrey into a secure film set as he is determined to wrap filming on the latest instalment in the action franchise, despite the pandemic. Filming moved from Leavesden in Hertfordshire, where the star raged at crew members for not socially distancing on set.

He was seen yelling: “If I see you do it again, you’re f****** gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it.” “Mission: Impossible 7” is slated for release in May 2022 but has already suffered delays to production as a result of the global health crisis, although Tom recently opened up about the importance of getting back on set as soon as possible because he is "responsible for tens of thousands of jobs". The 58-year-old actor – who plays agent Ethan Hunt in the series – said: "I’ve produced 30 to 40 movies.

“I am responsible for thousands, if not tens of thousands, of jobs. All my friends in the industry, people that are in distribution, and my crew were like, 'What are we going to do? I could lose my house!' "So I told the studio and I told the industry, 'We’re going back. We’re going to get everyone back to work. We're going to start shooting in the summer. And we’re going to figure out how to do it safely.'" Meanwhile, it was reported that the set in Yorkshire had been plagued by thrill-seekers trying to climb the vast quarry in which the cast - that also includes Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby - act out the dramatic stunts.