Paramount Pictures have confirmed "Mission: Impossible 7" production has been halted in Venice, Italy "out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew", following the coronavirus outbreak.
More than 220 people in the country have been infected with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus, seven of which have died, with the majority of cases in the nation's northern region.
As a result, Paramount Pictures have stopped the Tom Cruise-led movie's production in Venice.