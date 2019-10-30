"Moffie", the fourth film by South African director Oliver Hermanus, has scored three nominations at the 2019 British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) for Best Director, Best Breakthrough Producer (Jack Sidey) and Best Cinematographer (Jamie D Ramsay).
“What a great way to get off a plane! It’s such great news to have our film included in the BIFA nominations today,” exclaimed Hermanus. “Being recognised is an honour and a real milestone for the film. We have had an amazing team come together to make this film, and to be celebrated and acknowledged in this way is truly wonderful.”
The British Independent Film Awards was founded by Elliot Grove and Suzanne Ballantyne in 1998, who also founded the Raindance Film Festival in 1993.