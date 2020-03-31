'Moffie' is available to stream at home

Following the global call for social distancing to slow down the spread of Covid-19, and now the countrywide lockdown, production companies worldwide have sought alternative means to distribute recently released and upcoming films – so too the team behind "Moffie".

A few weeks ago, the film’s producer, Eric Abraham, as well as director Oliver Hermanus, started a process of creating a Plan B as an alternative means for people to watch the critically acclaimed film at home.

Starting on Tuesday, March 31, "Moffie" the story of a young conscript who battles to survive compulsory military service in apartheid-South Africa while coming to terms with his sexual orientation, will be available to stream online.

According to Hermanus, Abraham suggested a back-up plan for the film’s release and distribution well before the spread of the virus started to pick up speed and South Africa’s first case was reported.

“We really want you all to see 'Moffie', and over the last few weeks set up a system to bring our film to the safety of your home,” says Hermanus. “You may be stuck indoors, so hopefully we can keep you entertained.”