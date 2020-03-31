'Moffie' is available to stream at home
Following the global call for social distancing to slow down the spread of Covid-19, and now the countrywide lockdown, production companies worldwide have sought alternative means to distribute recently released and upcoming films – so too the team behind "Moffie".
A few weeks ago, the film’s producer, Eric Abraham, as well as director Oliver Hermanus, started a process of creating a Plan B as an alternative means for people to watch the critically acclaimed film at home.
Starting on Tuesday, March 31, "Moffie" the story of a young conscript who battles to survive compulsory military service in apartheid-South Africa while coming to terms with his sexual orientation, will be available to stream online.
According to Hermanus, Abraham suggested a back-up plan for the film’s release and distribution well before the spread of the virus started to pick up speed and South Africa’s first case was reported.
“We really want you all to see 'Moffie', and over the last few weeks set up a system to bring our film to the safety of your home,” says Hermanus. “You may be stuck indoors, so hopefully we can keep you entertained.”
There are a few things to take note of prior to your purchase of a ticket to stream the film online:
- Tickets cost R150 per viewing, and is valid to use for 24 hours from the time of purchasing. The film can only be watched once from start to finish – but you can press pause at any time during the 24-hour period. However, if you navigate away from the current viewing (e.g. close the tab or browser, refresh the page, restart your computer) your session will be lost, and your ticket invalid.
- Please check the load shedding schedule for your area prior to starting the film. Unfortunately, if your viewing session is interrupted, you cannot watch the film again. Eskom has, however, given assurances that the probability of power outages during the lockdown is low.
- To stream the film a minimum line speed of 8MBps is recommended, though a faster line speed of 10MBps is preferred. If your line speed is slower than 8MBps, the film will keep buffering, and you’ll have a stop-start viewing experience.
Visit www.moffiefilm.com/stream to stream the film now.