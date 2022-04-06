'Morbius' director Daniel Espinosa is 'proud' of what he does despite criticism

Morbius director Daniel Espinosa is "proud" of what he does, despite the new Marvel movie receiving critical backlash and holding a 16% rating of approval on Rotten Tomatoes. The 45-year-old filmmaker was at the helm of the Marvel Comics superhero movie - which stars Jared Leto in the title role but since its release at the beginning of April has been panned by critics - and admitted that while he has a lot of "self-hatred", he is "always trying" to improve.

Story continues below Advertisment

He said: "When I did my first feature it was a small movie called 'Babylon Disease'. I remember one day going home on the subway and I had a few drinks so I was a bit drunk. “Someone nudged me on the train and said, ‘I have to tell you what’s wrong with the second scene in your feature,’ and I was like, ‘Well, okay.' The point I’m making is that it’s a strange thing to make something that is so public.

“Look, I have a lot of self-hatred so I have a lot of criticism of my own work. I’m always trying to focus on being better. But I am also proud of what I do. There are parts in all of my movies that I’m really proud of." The film - which tells the story of a scientist who suffers from a rare blood disease and attempts to cure himself by becoming a vampire - was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Daniel hinted that reception could have been different if it was released earlier. He told Insider: "I really like to have things happen quickly. I really do. There's something about the instinctual idea, it has a certain value.

Story continues below Advertisment