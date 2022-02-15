'Mr Bones 3: Son of Bones' set for Easter weekend release

Some of Mzansi’s favourite comedy giants have come together to offer viewers side-splitting comedy in the upcoming “Mr Bones 3: Son of Bones”, dropping in cinemas on Friday, April 15, 2022. This coming Easter, Leon Schuster, Alfred “Shorty” return to Kuvukiland to defend it from unscrupulous oil-diggers and treasure hunters.

Other cast members in the movie are Tumi Morake, Sans Moonsamy, Daniel Janks, Sthandile Nkosi, Jay Anstey and Jerry Mofokeng. In the threequel, the “Son of Bones” begins at the turn of the last century, when we witness (flashback) the burying of the Kruger millions by two Boer soldiers, who then kill each other through idiotic greed, leaving the Kruger millions hidden in a graveyard in Kuvukiland. Now, in the present, a scrawny businessman named Alvin (Moonsamy) and his Texan engineer partner named Jack (Janks), together with their beautiful guide, Gabrielle (Anstey), are plotting to mine for oil in the pristine land, which would leave it an oily mess.