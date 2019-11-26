Naomi Scott believes the cast of "Charlie's Angels" "were all there for the right reasons".
The "Aladdin" actress stars alongside Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska in the upcoming reboot of the action spy series, and says her co-stars and director Elizabeth Banks came together "for the right reasons", whilst she shared how "excited" they all are to be a part of the film.
Naomi, 26, told RTE Entertainment: "You always talk about good intentions and that is why all of us were so excited to be part of the project, and the reason Liz wanted to make the movie, so we were all there for the right reasons."
"Twilight" star Kristen, 29 - who plays the motion picture's only queer character, Sabina Wilson - added how she hit it off immediately with Naomi (Elena Houghlin), Ella (Jane Kano), and Elizabeth - who also plays former Angel Susan Bosley.
She said: "Any type of manufactured, inauthentic feeling that sometimes you might have to put into a job that would have never been enough."The whole reason to make this movie is because those girls in the last one seemed like friends forever, and friends that would have your back no matter what, and that's sort of the enviable experience.