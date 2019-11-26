Naomi Scott: 'Charlie's Angels' reboot was made with good intentions









Actress Naomi Scott poses for photographers at the photocall of the film "Charlie's Angels", in central London, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Picture: AP Naomi Scott believes the cast of "Charlie's Angels" "were all there for the right reasons". The "Aladdin" actress stars alongside Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska in the upcoming reboot of the action spy series, and says her co-stars and director Elizabeth Banks came together "for the right reasons", whilst she shared how "excited" they all are to be a part of the film. Naomi, 26, told RTE Entertainment: "You always talk about good intentions and that is why all of us were so excited to be part of the project, and the reason Liz wanted to make the movie, so we were all there for the right reasons." "Twilight" star Kristen, 29 - who plays the motion picture's only queer character, Sabina Wilson - added how she hit it off immediately with Naomi (Elena Houghlin), Ella (Jane Kano), and Elizabeth - who also plays former Angel Susan Bosley. She said: "Any type of manufactured, inauthentic feeling that sometimes you might have to put into a job that would have never been enough."The whole reason to make this movie is because those girls in the last one seemed like friends forever, and friends that would have your back no matter what, and that's sort of the enviable experience.

"When you watch those movies it's like 'I want to jump in there, get me in there!'"

Ella, 23, teased that whilst they didn't film much as a group, the bathroom scene was "particularly fun" to shoot.

She said: "We hung out so much.

"A lot of the film we're not actually working together on set because we're kind of helping each other from afar.

"We'll be in the same building for example for the heist sequence but we're very far apart.

"When there were times when we would be together that was when we had the best time. That scene in the bathroom was particularly fun."

Elizabeth previously discussed how she hoped the movie would be a success to show what females can do behind the camera.

The filmmaker said: "The main thing I want is to convince executives that they can trust women.

"If I deliver a good movie with this amazing cast, we made something really fun that people really want to see, I just hope I can convince more executives to trust us - just trust women with the job."