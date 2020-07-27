Natalie Portman teases early 2021 filming for ’Thor’ sequel

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Natalie Portman has revealed the cast of “Thor: Love and Thunder” are planning on shooting the film in Australia from early 2021. The upcoming Marvel movie will see the “Black Swan” actress reintroduced to the franchise as The Mighty Thor alongside Chris Hemsworth's titular superhero, and Portman has shared details about the character and whe she'll be on set. During an Instagram Live chat with tennis ace Serena Williams over the weekend, the 39-year-old star revealed filming will begin at the start of next year, and that the flick is still slated for release on February 11, 2022. She told Serena: "She's actually The Mighty Thor. The comics had the female Thor where Jane becomes Thor, and she's The Mighty Thor." Portman also revealed that she is trying to bulk up for the role.

Quizzed on when they will be on set, she said: "We haven't started. More time to get jacked. Which I have not. I've got the carbo-loading down, but not the exercise part.

"I'm super excited. We're shooting in Australia in the beginning of next year.

"I think. Obviously everything is weird because of pandemic time, who knows what's happening, but the plan is for all of us to go.

"It will be exciting and I'm interested to see if I can gain muscle for the movie."

Portman first starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011's “Thor” as scientist Jane Foster, who became Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) love interest.

She later featured in 2013's “Thor: The Dark World”, but not 2017's “Thor: Ragnarok”.

Meanwhile, director Taika Waititi recently teased that sparks will fly between Portman and Hemsworth's alter egos.

He said: "I think it's going to be really good. We've been writing the script off and on for a year and I'm just, actually this week, doing another pass on it.

"It is so insane and it's also very romantic. I'm into romances now. I want to make romance. I want to make something that I've never done or cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

Waititi also previously admitted that he was grateful that the coronavirus pandemic had given him more time to perfect the script for the motion picture.