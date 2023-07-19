Netflix reportedly drops new live-action ‘Masters of the Universe’ film

A new live-action movie based on ‘Masters of the Universe’ toys is reportedly “dead” at Netflix. Insiders said that close to $30-million has already been spent on development costs for the movie, based on He-Man and a slew of other iconic figures by Barbie maker Mattel, but the streaming giant has decided to drop the project.

A spokesperson for Mattel confirmed to Variety the ‘Masters of the Universe’ film is no longer at Netflix, but did not provide any further comment. A Netflix spokesperson had no comment. The project’s torturous journey to the screen goes back to 2007, with studios Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures in talks over the project.

Dolph Lundgren previously played He-Man in a previous ‘Masters of the Universe’ film from 1987. Variety added “five individuals with knowledge” of the film said it was dropped by Netflix “over budget concerns”. The publication added the movie was due to be set on the planet Eternia and due to focus on the conflict between He-Man and his nemesis Skeletor.

Variety said insiders added it had a projected budget of more than $200-million, with cameras set to roll this February.