'Nomadland' big winner at Baftas, SA’s ’My Octopus Teacher’ bags best documentary

“Nomadland” was the big winner at the EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday night. The drama film - which stars Frances McDormand and David Strathairn - picked up four accolades across the evening including the coveted Best Film and Best Director for Chloe Zhao. Accepting the Best Film gong, Chloe said: "Thank you BAFTA again, thank you so much. We would like to dedicate this award to the nomadic community, who so generously welcomed us into their lives. “They shared with us their dreams, their struggles and their deep sense of dignity. “Thank you for showing us that ageing is a beautiful part of life, a journey we should all cherish and celebrate.

“How we treat our elders shows us a lot about how we are as a society and we need to do better. Thank you again members of BAFTA and we hope to see you again down the road."

Meanwhile, Frances picked up the Best Leading Actress award for her role as Fern in the hit movie.

Unable to make the ceremony, a statement was read out on her behalf: "Thank you dear British people.

“I humbly accept this honour on behalf of the “Nomadland” tribe and company. We salute you. Long may we roam."

Joshua James Richards also picked up Best Cinematography for his part in the movie.

Elsewhere, Sir Anthony Hopkins won Best Leading Actor for “The Father” whilst Best Supporting Actor went to Daniel Kaluuya for “Judas and the Black Messiah”: and Best Supporting Actress to Yuh-Jung Youn for ”Minari“.

The BAFTA Fellowship went to Ang Lee, who was introduced by actor Hugh Grant and “Promising Young Woman” picked up two accolades - Outstanding British Film and Best Original Screenplay.

An abridged list of winners at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2021 are as follows: