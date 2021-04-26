‘Nomadland’ wins best picture Oscar, lead star Frances McDormand gets best actress award

WASHINGTON - Chloe Zhao’s "Nomadland," a drama about a woman living out of a van, won the Oscar for best picture at the Academy Awards.

Frances McDormand, who has the leading role in the film, playing a widow named Fern, won the Best Actress award at the Sunday ceremony broadcast by ABC. This is McDormand’s third win in the category.

Meanwhile the Best Actor Oscar went to Anthony Hopkins for his role as a man with dementia in "The Father." At 83, Hopkins became the oldest winner of an acting Oscar (his second one, after "The Silence of the Lambs" in 1991).

The 93rd Academy Awards kicked off at 8pm ET on Sunday (00:00 GMT on Monday). The Oscars were aired live out of Los Angeles’s Union Station and Dolby Theatre. There was limited attendance because of strict coronavirus restrictions.

Earlier, Chloe Zhao was awarded the Best Director Oscar for "Nomadland," becoming the first woman of colour and the first Chinese woman to ever win the Academy Award for directing.

"Another Round" by Danish film director Thomas Vinterberg won the Best International Feature Film Oscar, while the Best Original Screenplay award went to Emerald Fennell’s "Promising Young Woman."

Daniel Kaluuya won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role in "Judas and the Black Messiah." The Best Supporting Actress Oscar went to ﻿Yuh-Jung Youn for her role in "Minari." ﻿Yuh-Jung Youn became the first Asian woman to win an acting Oscar since 1958.

"My Octopus Teacher," by South African filmmaker Craig Foster won the Best Documentary Feature Oscar.

The award for best cinematography went to "Mank’s" Erik Messerschmidt. "Fight for You" from the "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas), got the Best Original Song Oscar.