Orlando Bloom. Picture: Reuters

Orlando Bloom has revealed he was paid just R2.5 million for the three "Lord of the Rings" films. The 42-year-old actor shot to fame after starring as elf warrior Legolas in Peter Jackson's fantasy trilogy - based on J. R. R. Tolkien's novels - between 2001 and 2003.

And the "Carnival Row" star has revealed that despite the movie making an impressive R45 billion at the box office, he didn't pocket a big cheque for the three films - "The Fellowship of the Ring", "The Two Towers" and "The Return of the King" - but admitted that didn't matter to him as it was the "greatest gift of [his] life" getting to be a part of the blockbuster franchise.

He told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM Howard 100 show: "Nothing, I got nothing. $175 grand (R2.6 million).

"Listen, greatest gift of my life. Are you kidding me? "I'd do it again for half the money.

"I think there was a little bump when the movies came out ... It was like a little bump, but it was nice."

Orlando previously admitted he's too old to reprise the role of Legolas when asked if he will be involved in 'Lord of the Rings' Amazon TV series.

He said: "I mean, I like to think of myself as ageless, but I don't know where I would fit in that world ... They've probably got a 19 year-old kid who's playing that character now."

And he recalled how he and the franchise's creator Jackson once talked about the possibility of the films being remade, and joked: "20 years ago now, would it be?"

The pair thought it would "never happen" back then.

Orlando added: "Now here I am working for Amazon and they're redoing it.

"It's great. I mean, look, I don't know how they're going to approach it.

"I haven't had any conversations about that, but I feel like I have done everything."