Renee Zellweger paid tribute to the heroes who "unite and define us" at the Academy Awards on Sunday.
The 50-year-old actress picked up the Actress in a Leading Role Oscar for her performance in 'Judy', and while dedicating the accolade to the late Judy Garland - who she portrayed in the film - she also celebrate other icons and key figures of public life.
Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, she said: "I have to say this past year of conversations celebrating Judy Garland across generations and cultures has been a really cool reminder that our heroes unite us, those among us who inspire us to find the best in ourselves. They unite us. When we look to our heroes, we agree and that matters.
Venus and Serena and Selena, Bob Dylan, Scorsese, Fred Rogers, Harriet Tubman, we agree on our teachers and courageous men and women who serve, first responders and fire fighters.