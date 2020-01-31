The cast and director of "Parasite" at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Picture: Reuters

"Parasite" was named Film of the Year at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards on Thursday and also saw Bong Joon-Ho named Director of the Year. The Korean comedy thriller scooped the evening"s big prize at the ceremony at the May Fair Hotel in London, while filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho scooped Director of the Year for his work on the movie.

"Marriage Story" and "The Souvenir" both picked up two awards each, with Noah Baumbach's divorce drama recognised for its screenplay and a Supporting Actress of the Year prize for Laura Dern.

The "Souvenir" was named British/Irish Film of the year, and 22-year-old Honor Swinton Byrne was honoured with the Young British/Irish Performer award.

The evening - which was hosted by Sally Phillips - saw Actor and Actress of the Year awarded to "Joker" star Joaquin Phoenix and "Judy"s Renee Zellweger respectively, while "Irishman"'s Joe Pesci was named Supporting Actor of the Year.