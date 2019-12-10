Director Patty Jenkins has revealed that a story is in place for "Wonder Woman 3" even before "Wonder Woman 1984" has been released.
Gal Gadot is reprising her role as the titular DC Comics superhero in "Wonder Woman 1984" but director Patty already has an idea in mind for the third instalment.
Discussing the franchise at Comic Con Sao Paulo, Patty said: "We actually already know the whole story to it. It's just a matter of, will we change our minds, and when (to make it). I think what we don't want to do is do it back to back.
"It's been great doing these two movies back to back, but I think it's important to give it a little rest in between. And I like doing other things in between. And Gal has other things to do. I never want to make decisions too far in advance. We have to see if we both feel like making the movie we think we want to make when the moment comes."