“Egoli!” was the welcoming cry that boomed across Sandton’s Nelson Mandela Square, uttered by special guest Nomzamo Mbatha as she strode down the carpet during the powerful opening performance that kicked off the Joburg Film Festival last night.
The six-day festival of cinematic excellence saw celebrities and VIPs flock into the mammoth structure erected on the Square, which will be home to a series of activations and free screenings throughout the week.
The festival opened with the South African premiere of local horror film, "8", starring Tshamano Sebe, Inge Beckmann, Garth Breytenbach and Chris April.
MultiChoice Group General Entertainment CEO, Yolisa Phahle, welcomed guests to a week dedicated to paying tribute to the art of cinematic storytelling with films from across Africa and around the world on the big screen n the City of Gold.
“As Africa’s most-loved storyteller, MultiChoice is proud to be the headline sponsor of a festival that is dedicated to celebrate, inspiring, energising and delighting audiences,” she said.
The Joburg Film Festival features a curated mix of 60 of the finest films and documentaries from across Africa and around the world, between 19 and 24 November – including a once-off screening of South Africa’s 2020 Academy Award contender, Knuckle City.