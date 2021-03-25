Pierce Brosnan to star as Dr. Fate in 'Black Adam' movie

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pierce Brosnan will star alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in the “Black Adam” movie. The 67-year-old actor - who is best known for starring as James Bond in four films from 1995 to 2002 - has been cast alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in the eagerly-awaited DC movie. Dr. Fate is the son of an archeologist and one of DC's oldest characters, while Dwayne will play the lead role in the upcoming movie, which has actually been in the works for years. The big-name duo will be joined on set by Aldis Hodge, who is playing Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project is set to begin filming in April, although DC has so far remained tight-lipped about plot and character details.

The movie is being helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously directed Dwayne in the Disney movie “Jungle Cruise”.

Meanwhile, Dwayne recently confirmed that the movie will begin shooting in the next few weeks via a post on social media.

The wrestler-turned-actor said on Instagram: "We are approximately three weeks away from shooting 'Black Adam' and I can’t believe we are at the finish line with this thing. And what a journey it has been. Actually I can believe it considering how hard we’ve worked over the years."

Dwayne, 48, first signed on to play Black Adam in 2014, following the release of 'Man of Steel', and amid plans to create a DC Extended Universe of films.

The shoot was actually supposed to begin last year but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hollywood star also shared a page from the script via Instagram, giving his social media followers an insight into the upcoming movie.

He said: "I've memorised this, and I've known these words for years and years and years and years and years now but it gives you guys an example of who Black Adam is, and who Black Adam is to the world of the DC universe, but also I think who Black Adam is to the world of superhero universes."