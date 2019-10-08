Priyanka Chopra would love to play a female version of James Bond but even if she doesn't get selected for it, she would still love to see a female version of the suave spy in her "lifetime".
Speaking to Metro.co.uk, she said: "I've always been keen on [playing James Bond] but I can't put myself into the race obviously. I think, in my lifetime it would be amazing a female Bond. Whether that's me or someone else, it's something I would love to see."
And asked what actress she'd like to see in that role, she shared: "Me! I don't know, I would just be very happy with the fact that it would be a woman. I definitely think [it's time]."
Meanwhile, the latest Bond movie - 'No Time To Die' - is expected to be Daniel Craig's final film as 007.