'Puss in Boots' is set to get a sequel in 2022

DreamWorks and Universal have announced “Puss in Boots: Last Wish” will hit cinema screens on September 23, 2022, over a decade after the original movie – which was a spin-off from the ‘Shrek’ franchise – was released in 2011.

The upcoming movie will star Antonio Banderas as the voice of the boot-wearing feline, after he previously played the animated character in the 2011 movie, as well as in three of the four “Shrek” movies, two television specials, and the 2012 short film, “Puss in Boots: The Three Diablos”.

“Puss in Boots: Last Wish” is being helmed by Joel Crawford, and will see the titular swashbuckling cat setting out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish after burning through eight of his nine lives.

In the same announcement, DreamWorks and Universal also confirmed a release date for the previously announced adaptation of ‘The Bad Guys’, which will now open on April 15, 2022.