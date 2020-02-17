Kaluuya, who also starred in the award-winning 'Black Panther', said playing Slim was the hardest role he’s ever had, but he has learnt so much from him and how content he is with himself.

“Slim is probably one of the hardest characters I’ve ever played because of how at peace he is with himself and how he is rooted in his family. He knows what he wants, very rarely you get characters that say ‘I know what I want, this is what I’m about’.

“From the character, I learnt that it’s okay to be content. It’s okay to want simple things. It’s okay to be accepting of yourself and also that stuff happens, there’s no good or bad, it’s just life.

“He made me grow in the best ways, I feel like I really grew as an artist,” Kaluuya says.

For Matsoukas, Kaluuya was not an obvious choice for the character of Slim but after spending time with the actor, the award-winning director said she knew that he was the best fit for the role.