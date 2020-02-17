As I step into the Saxon Hotel in Sandton, I’m greeted by Daniel Kaluuya’s bold eyes and Melina Matsoukas’ immaculate bob braids.
I’m a nervous wreck because it’s not every day that a girl gets to bask in the presence of such greatness.
Matsoukas, the director of 'Queen & Slim', kicks off the conversation by letting me in on the inspiration behind the film, to reflect on the lives of black people.
“When I created 'Queen & Slim', I wanted the audience to see a bit of themselves in each of the characters and for most of us to relate as black people because of our experiences. I saw myself in each of them quite powerfully and I feel like all black people can kind of see themselves in that representation,” said Matsoukas.
Written by Lena Waithe, 'Queen & Slim', follows the story of Slim, a retail employee portrayed by award-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya, and Queen, a criminal defence lawyer – played by the British model Jodie Turner-Smith.