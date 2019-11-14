Quentin Tarantino confirms plans for 10th movie









American writer and film director Quentin Tarantino pose for photographers prior to the premiere of the movie "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Picture: AP Famed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has confirmed plans to make a 10th movie, but he admitted there are a lot of other projects he wants to complete first. The 56-year-old filmmaker - whose most recent big screen offering was this year's "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" - has revealed while he will definitely be working on another blockbuster, he's not got any firm ideas just yet. Speaking at a "BAFTA: A Life In Pictures" Q&A event at London's Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, he said: "There will be a 10th one, yes. "I have no idea what it's going to be. It's going to be. It's going to be a little bit down the line." In the meantime, Tarantino - who first released "Reservoir Dogs" in 1992 and went on to helm the likes of "Pulp Fiction", "Inglourious Basterds" and "The Hateful Eight" - revealed his plans to finish writing a book, a play and a TV series before contemplating his next big screen outing.

He added: "Normally when I finish a script we pretty much go right into production on it. When I finished '...Hollywood', I wasn't ready to start.

"Part of the reason I wasn't ready to start it was because I was just really plugged into writing at that point. So I finished 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', finished that script, put it aside, and then I wrote a play.

"And then I wrote a five-episode TV series. And right now I'm writing a book and I'm hoping that I'll be finished in three months.

"So the idea will be hopefully by March maybe I'll be finished with the book - and then, theoretically, maybe I'll do the play, and then theoretically I'll do the TV show, and then by that point I'll be thinking maybe what I'll do for the 10th movie."