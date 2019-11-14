Famed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has confirmed plans to make a 10th movie, but he admitted there are a lot of other projects he wants to complete first.
The 56-year-old filmmaker - whose most recent big screen offering was this year's "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" - has revealed while he will definitely be working on another blockbuster, he's not got any firm ideas just yet.
Speaking at a "BAFTA: A Life In Pictures" Q&A event at London's Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, he said: "There will be a 10th one, yes.
"I have no idea what it's going to be. It's going to be. It's going to be a little bit down the line."
In the meantime, Tarantino - who first released "Reservoir Dogs" in 1992 and went on to helm the likes of "Pulp Fiction", "Inglourious Basterds" and "The Hateful Eight" - revealed his plans to finish writing a book, a play and a TV series before contemplating his next big screen outing.