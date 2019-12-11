Quentin Tarantino has hinted at the possibility of "Kill Bill 3", stating that the film is "definitely in the cards".
The legendary filmmaker revealed that he has met with star Uma Thurman and claims that a third film is "definitely in the cards".
During an appearance on "Andy Cohen Live", Tarantino said: "I just had dinner with Uma Thurman. We were at a really cool Japanese restaurant. I do have an idea of what I would with ('Kill Bill Vol. 3'). That was the whole thing, conquering the concept. What has happened to the Bride since then? And what do I want to do?"