Randall Park unsure about 'Ant-Man 3' role

Randall Park is uncertain as to whether he will appear as Jimmy Woo in “Ant-Man 3”.

The 46-year-old actor plays the secret agent in both the movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and the Disney+ TV series “WandaVision” but is unsure if his alter-ego is to feature in the upcoming “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”.

Randall told Extra: "I don't know. I haven't gotten the call. If I do get the call, I'm on it. If I don't get the call, that's fine too because I'm in Westview, New Jersey right now. You know, gotta focus on one case at a time."

Park added it was "great" to be given the chance by Marvel to play Jimmy Woo once again in “WandaVision”.

He recalled: "I had a meeting over at Marvel, just a kind of general thing to talk about where I was at and where they're at I was like, 'Yeah, I would love to bring Jimmy Woo back if there was ever the opportunity.'