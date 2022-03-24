Rawson Marshall Thurber set to direct live-action 'Voltron' film

Rawson Marshall Thurber is set to helm a live action “Voltron”movie, which is currently part of a studio bidding war. The “Red Notice” filmmaker - who was at the helm of the Netflix blockbuster starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot - is said to be attached to the project, which he will co-write with Ellen Shanman.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is in the middle of a bidding war between "six or seven studios and streamers". The publication noted that Netflix - which streamed animated show “Voltron: Legendary Defender” - is not in the running for the upcoming adaptation. Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman are set to produce with Bob Koplar, who serves as the head of World Events Productions, the company controlling “Voltron”.

It's thought a deal could be settled by the end of the weekend. As it stands, there are no plot details. However, “Voltron” is based on the Japanese sci-fi series “Beast King GoLion” and “Kikou Kantai Dairugger XV”.

The show was edited and dubbed by World Events as a syndicated programmed called “Voltron: Defender of the Universe”, which aired in the mid-1980s. The show focused on five young pilots in the Robot Lions battalion, named after vehicles which came together to form Voltron itself.

There have been a number of reboots over the years, incliuding a NickToons project in 2011 and a Netflix series five years later. Meanwhile, big studios such as Dreamworks and New Regency have previously tried and failed to make ground with a live action film. For Thurber, “Voltron” follows his work on the likes of “Skyscraper”, “Central Intelligence” and “Red Notice”.

