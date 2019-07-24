Brad Pitt in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Picture: AP

Rebecca Gayheart has gushed about her "sexy" co-star Brad Pitt. The pair recently worked together on Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and Rebecca, 47 - who is separated from her husband Eric Dane - admitted she finds the actor very attractive.

Speaking to PEOPLE, she said: "He's such a professional. He's such a great actor, super smart guy. But it was a little unfortunate because our scenes are quite volatile. So we stayed in character a lot to get through those scenes.

But when I was done tossing a Bloody Mary in his face, he was lovely, and I think he's like the perfect guy next door, but way sexier.

"Him and Quentin together are magic. I think people are going to be very surprised at the magic that Brad and Quentin created in this movie."



Rebecca filed for divorce from Eric, 46, in February 2018, citing "irreconcilable differences" and she admitted that they and their children, Billie Beatrice, nine, and Georgia Geraldine, seven, are still processing their "new normal".

She said: "Well, here's the thing. There's a new normal for me and my family, as you know. And it's taken us a little bit to get that down. Not going to lie, it hasn't been easy. But I think what's exciting is what's ahead because there are so many different things that could happen now.

I mean, we have so many options, and the good news is my kids are happy and healthy.”

"My ex Eric and I, we are friends and we are doing our best to co-parent and maintain a family, even though we're not married.

Legally we're still married, but separated. And I think we're doing a pretty good job of it. Life is just good. There are so many exciting things happening."

Rebecca took time out from acting to raise the girls and she was thrilled to land a Tarantino movie upon her return.



She explained: "Literally, I called my manager and I said, ‘I think I'm ready to go back to work. My daughters need to see me work. I'm missing it'. She goes, ‘Perfect. We have an audition for you.' So I went in and I read for it and next thing I know I'm shooting. It's a small part, but it was amazing to shoot."