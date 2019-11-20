Rebel Wilson is starring in a new K-Pop based comedy, "Seoul Girls" and will also serve as a writer and producer on the film.
The Australian actress will star in, write, and produce upcoming comedy "Seoul Girls", which follows the story of a Korean American school girl and her friends who enter a worldwide talent competition to be the opening act for the world's biggest K-Pop boy band.
With help from an ex-member of a British girl group and a former K-Pop trainee, the titular Seoul Girls find their voices on the world's biggest stage.
The news was first reported by Deadline, though it has not yet been revealed which character Rebel, 39, will play in the film.
Lionsgate have obtained the rights to the film, with Rebel serving as a producer under her Camp Sugar banner.