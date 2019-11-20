Rebel Wilson to star in K-Pop comedy 'Seoul Girls'









Rebel Wilson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jojo Rabbit" at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Picture: AP Rebel Wilson is starring in a new K-Pop based comedy, "Seoul Girls" and will also serve as a writer and producer on the film. The Australian actress will star in, write, and produce upcoming comedy "Seoul Girls", which follows the story of a Korean American school girl and her friends who enter a worldwide talent competition to be the opening act for the world's biggest K-Pop boy band. With help from an ex-member of a British girl group and a former K-Pop trainee, the titular Seoul Girls find their voices on the world's biggest stage. The news was first reported by Deadline, though it has not yet been revealed which character Rebel, 39, will play in the film. Lionsgate have obtained the rights to the film, with Rebel serving as a producer under her Camp Sugar banner.

She will be joined by Alison Owen and Debra Hayward of Monumental Pictures, the company that are also producing the upcoming "Cats" film, which Rebel also stars in.

Rebel has written the script alongside Young Il Kim, whose previous credits include "Rodham'" and "Billions".

The movie is believed to be similar in style to the "Pitch Perfect" franchise, in which Rebel starred as Fat Amy in all three movies.

She previously revealed her wish to make another "Pitch Perfect" film because she loves working with her fellow cast members, and suggested that she would be starring in "another musical film".

She said: "I mean, I can't say anything officially. We just love each other, all us girls.

"Definitely I'll be filming another musical film in the next 12 months, I can say that. You'll see me singing a bit more.

"But yeah, us 'Pitch Perfect' girls, we love each other and we always wanna work together."