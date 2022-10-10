‘Red Notice’ sequels may be filmed back-to-back

The “Red Notice” sequels could be filmed back-to-back. Netflix is making two follow-ups to the hit action comedy film that starred Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot; and producer Beau Flynn has revealed that development is heating up on the projects.

Flynn, who has worked with “The Rock” on several blockbusters, told Collider: "Well, we have a 'Red Notice 2' script and almost ('Red Notice') 3. The plan is hopefully if Hiram (Garcia) and I have our way, we would make those movies back-to-back. Watch video: "But it's going to be all about scripts and how we feel and how Dwayne, Gal, and Ryan feel about them. But that franchise is a blast and obviously Netflix really wants it, and Rawson (Marshall Thurber, director) is committed."

Flynn confirmed that Rawson was prepared to make the sequels and was working on new scripts. The 52-year-old producer said: "Rawson is working away and we were just talking to him about it the other day. He's deep in it and that's his baby. So, he's grinded away. "We're excited to be able to get into it and see a new draft that he's about to deliver to us very soon."

“Red Notice” released on Netflix last year, proved to be phenomenally successful, becoming the most-watched movie within 28 days of launching on the streamer. Johnson, 50, has heaped praise on Netflix and described it as the ideal collaborators for the blockbuster. The former WWE star said: "With 'Red Notice,' our goal at Seven Bucks Productions was to break down traditional barriers and create a true global event for the audience. Netflix has illustrated that they are the perfect partners to accomplish this goal."