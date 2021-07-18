Richard Madden: 'Eternals is more than just another superhero movie'

Richard Madden says “Eternals” - which features an immortal alien race who have lived many lifetimes - will be very different to other superhero films. The 35-year-old actor stars in Chloe Zhao's upcoming Marvel movie alongside Angelina Jolie and Gemma Chan and Richard believes that as the movie features an immortal alien race who have lived many lifetimes, it will be very different to other superhero films.

He told GQ.co.uk: "[Having ancient beings elevates the film] above just another superhero movie. “It’s about, ‘OK, so how do they interact with the world now, when they’ve done everything?' What are these people like? And what do they value and care about? What doesn’t affect them? “We’ve done that classic thing, so it’s now about how do we make it more interesting? I’m hoping we have done that with 'Eternals'. The Marvel Universe keeps changing and elevating and growing and I really think we’re doing something that they’ve not done yet.”