"The Batman" actor Robert Pattinson had a team of five people "squeezing" him into the Caped Crusader's iconic suit. The 33-year-old actor - who will play the Caped Crusader in "The Batman" - was asked to don the iconic costume for his final audition, and he joked while it took a team to help him in, he felt "strong" and "tough" afterwards.

Speaking to Variety, he explained: "You do feel very powerful immediately. And it's pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating.

"You've got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you've got it on, it's like, 'Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.' "

Meanwhile, Pattinson - who was up against Nicholas Hoult for the role of Bruce Wayne's crime fighting alter ego - got the news he'd landed the part while he was filming with 'The Dark Knight' trilogy director Christopher Nolan on his upcoming project "Tenet".

He added: "I was absolutely relieved when [director Matt Reeves] called. It's so bizarre. I was like, 'What a coincidence this is happening'. It's absolutely crazy. I was talking about things to do with the Batsuit. How to get more movements in it."

The "Twilight" star now joins a long list of high profile names to play the iconic role.

Michael Keaton received critical acclaim for his outings in the cape and cowl in 1989's "Batman" and 1992's "Batman Returns" - both of which were directed by Tim Burton - and he was followed by Val Kilmer and George Clooney who played Bruce Wayne and his alter ego in "Batman Forever" and "Batman & Robin" respectively.

Christian Bale took on the role for Nolan's "The Dark Knight" films, which are considered by many critics to be the best of the Batman outings on the big screen.