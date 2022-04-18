Robert Pattinson 'couldn't remove his Batman costume'

Robert Pattinson wasn't allowed to take off his costume on the set of “The Batman”. The 35-year-old actor stars as the iconic character in Matt Reeves' blockbuster, and the filmmaker was such a "perfectionist" that Robert couldn't remove his costume.

The Hollywood star told SFX magazine: "I guess in some big movies, people can kind of phone it in. On this, there’s a legacy of really, really good movies - there’s never really been a dud, so everyone brings their A game. "Also the way Matt directs as well, he’s such a perfectionist. But you’re never really off the set from the second you arrive in the morning. It’s not like you can go back to a trailer or anything. Especially me … I couldn’t even get out of the costume!"

The “Tenet” star screen-tested in Val Kilmer's 1995 “Batman Forever” costume, and he had to be "drained of liquid" as the thick costume made him sweat so much. Matt previously spilled: "Rob did his first [screen test] by himself and he literally was wearing, I believe, Val Kilmer's Batsuit. "Which, by the way, the moment [Pattinson] put it on, that was kind of a crazy moment."

The 'Twilight' star believes it was a combination of the latex-like suit and being "incredibly nervous" that made him sweat so much. Robert said: "It was crazy. But I remember putting it on and thinking, 'This is impossible. This is going to be absolutely impossible. "I mean, wearing a kind of two-inch-thick rubber suit, or latex suit, and being incredibly nervous and full of adrenaline the whole time.

