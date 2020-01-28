Robert Pattinson was worried about missing out on landing the role as Batman after he auditioned for director Matt Reeves.
The 33-year-old English actor will play the iconic superhero in "The Batman", but was annoyed about speculation linking him to the part before anything had been confirmed and was worried it would cost him the chance to play the Caped Crusader.
Speaking to Time Out magazine, he said: "I hadn't even done the audition. It's just nerve-wracking because I was really excited about it and you think: really, is this how I'm going to lose this role? It's the most annoying circumstances to lose something."