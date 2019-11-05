Actor Robert Pattinson has started training for Matt Reeves' "The Batman", which will introduce him as The Caped Crusader and his alter ego, the multimillionaire Bruce Wayne.
Brazilian jiu-jitsu expert Rigan Machado has posted a photograph of himself on Instagram in a Beverly Hills training studio, demonstrating moves to Pattinson, reports digitalspy.com.
He captioned it saying "Batman is coming" with hand-clapping emojis, to suggest that the actor has started learning the martial art jiu-jitsu for the upcoming superhero movie.
His Instagram post was met with excitement from his followers, with several praising Pattinson for his approach to his upcoming superhero role.