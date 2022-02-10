Russell Crowe joins 'Kraven the Hunter' cast

Russell Crowe is set to star alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Marvel movie “Kraven the Hunter”. The 57-year-old actor - who previously played Superman's biological father Jor-El in the 2013 superhero movie “Man of Steel” - is to star alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the Marvel movie, which is due to be released on January 13, 2023.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, details of Crowe's role in the motion picture are being kept under wraps. But it is expected that many of the cast members will play the titular villain's family members. In May, it was revealed Taylor-Johnson had been cast as Kraven in the Sony motion picture, which will be directed by J.C. Chandor.

Kraven is known to be one of Spider-Man's biggest enemies, and he has also clashed with Venom and Black Panther over the years. The character - who was born Sergei Kravinoff - was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, and first appeared in 1964 Marvel comic “The Amazing Spider-Man”. He is a big-game hunter who likes to destroy his prey with his own bare hands, and he has super-strength, speed and senses after taking a herbal potion.

Taylor-Johnson is no stranger to Marvel movies having portrayed Pietro Maximoff/ Quicksilver in 2015's “Avengers: Age of Ultron”. In 2016, the star admitted he would love to reprise the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe one day.