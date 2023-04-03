Russell Crowe says he’ll play Maximus in ‘Gladiator’ sequel – as corpse lying under Colosseum

Russell Crowe has joked he’ll return as General Maximus Decimus Meridius in the “Gladiator” sequel – as a corpse lying “six feet under” the Colosseum. The 58-year-old actor won an Oscar for playing the vengeful Roman commander in Ridley Scott’s 2000 epic, and has said he won’t be starring in the long-awaited follow-up set 20 years after the first film.

He joked on “The Jonathan Ross Show”: “I think when they’re shooting in the Colosseum and stuff, I’ll be lying like six feet underground… You won’t see me, but I’ll be there beneath the ground…” Crowe added he had spoken with “Blade Runner” director Scott, 85, about the sequel, but they had concluded his character was better left dead.

He said: “I’ve had a couple of dinners with Ridley since he embarked on this, we haven’t really talked about what he’s doing. “But no, I’m not involved. Maximus has departed the world…”

Crowe also said shooting his latest film “The Pope’s Exorcist” in Rome was the first time he had filmed in the city – as “Gladiator” was made in London and Morocco. He added: “The funny thing is, a lot of people assume I’ve done a lot of filming in Rome… We shot ‘the other gig’ (Gladiator) in London and then Morocco. “The ‘Colosseum’ for us was in Malta. This film was my first time ever shooting in the city of Rome.”