EntertainmentMoviesNews
The Ikorodu Bois. Picture: Instagram.
The Ikorodu Bois. Picture: Instagram.

Russo Brothers shout out Ikorodu Bois for 'Extraction' remake

By thobile mazibuko Time of article published 57m ago

Share this article:

A trio of young Nigerian filmmakers who go by the name, Ikorodu Bois, finally got recognition for their hard work.

The group, which consists of Muiz Sanni (15), Malik Sanni (10) and Fawas Aina (13), have become a social media sensation after videos, where they recreated scenes from major films,go viral.

The Ikorodu Bois stood out due to their use of limited resources when recreating the scenes. 
 
They recently did a remake of a scene from the Netflix Original film "Extraction", an American action-thriller film directed by Sam Hargrave.

A few hours after posting the video on Twitter, the Russo Brothers, writers of the movie, saw it and invited the Ikorodu Bois to the "Extraction 2" premiere.

Chris Hemsworth, who plays the role of Tyler Rake also gave them a shout out.

 The filmmakers have done remakes of many other trending films including "Bad Boys For Life", "Jumanji" and "Money Heist", which put them on the radar of BBC.

Here are some of our favourite films scenes recreated by the Ikorodu Bois.  

Netflix

Share this article:

Related Articles