Russo Brothers shout out Ikorodu Bois for 'Extraction' remake

A trio of young Nigerian filmmakers who go by the name, Ikorodu Bois, finally got recognition for their hard work.

The group, which consists of Muiz Sanni (15), Malik Sanni (10) and Fawas Aina (13), have become a social media sensation after videos, where they recreated scenes from major films,go viral.



The Ikorodu Bois stood out due to their use of limited resources when recreating the scenes.



They recently did a remake of a scene from the Netflix Original film "Extraction", an American action-thriller film directed by Sam Hargrave.



A few hours after posting the video on Twitter, the Russo Brothers, writers of the movie, saw it and invited the Ikorodu Bois to the "Extraction 2" premiere.

This is awesome! We would love to have you guys at the #Extraction 2 premiere.DM us and we’ll get you there! https://t.co/6eufmJMgT7 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) June 24, 2020 Chris Hemsworth, who plays the role of Tyler Rake also gave them a shout out.



The filmmakers have done remakes of many other trending films including "Bad Boys For Life", "Jumanji" and "Money Heist", which put them on the radar of BBC.



Here are some of our favourite films scenes recreated by the Ikorodu Bois.