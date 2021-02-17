Ryan Phillippe: The films I used to make don't exist anymore

Hollywood star Ryan Phillippe has claimed that the movie industry has changed markedly in recent years. The 46-year-old actor says the films that helped to launch him towards stardom - such as “Cruel Intentions” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer” - would now head straight to TV. He explained: "The types of movies I made early in my career are virtually gone. "I tended to exist in that $25 million to $45 million budget range. The way the film industry has [shifted], there’s just not as many movies being made outside of the tent-poles or the big action movies and Marvel and all of that." Despite this, Ryan appreciates that television provides "more time to explore".

He told The Independent: "It seems to be where the most interesting and layered stories are these days. It was certainly not that way when I began my career."

Ryan previously admitted that in spite of the success he's enjoyed, he doesn't relish the attention that's come his way.

The Hollywood star suggested he's happy to go about his work without being noticed.

He explained: "I want to act less and less. I’ll continue to do it here and there, but what I’ve come to realise about myself as I’ve gotten older is that I’m not innately a performer.

"I don’t love the stage, I don’t like attention, I’m terrible at talk shows and with the press.

“I can sit here on the floor with you because I’m comfortable with you, and I can be myself.

“Red carpets and the dance and the talk shows, it’s all set up, it’s a pattern, it’s just b*******. I hate that s***.

"I don’t have that ability to be fake without judging myself so harshly that it brings me down."