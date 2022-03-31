SA TikTok creators can win big for best short film on the app

If you love creating content on TikTok, then you could win cash and a trip to the popular film Festival de Cannes. This year, TikTok has partnered with the 75th festival and is calling on South African TikTokers to submit creative stories as part of its mission to inspire artists, filmmakers and creatives to discover, create and share these stories on the platform.

The TikTok Short Film competition gives three content creators the opportunity to visit the upcoming festival in France. Just like Festival de Cannes and cinema, TikTok is home to authentic and creative expression, changing the way people are entertained. On the app, niche communities like #filmtok have garnered more than 4 billion views from around the world.

Boniswa Sidwaba, content operations manager for TikTok Africa, said the South African TikTok community is as diverse as the country itself, and have so many authentic and cultural stories to tell. ♬ original sound - TikTok South Africa @tiktok.southafrica Calling all creators and future film-makers - the #TikTokShortFilm “We would like to encourage local creators to submit their stories to TikTok Short Film.

“Local content creators have been given the opportunity to exhibit their talents to the world through this global initiative with the Cannes Film Festival, which is rarely available. “There is a lot of talent in our local community, and we are looking forward to seeing what they have to showcase,” said Sidwaba. “The competition closes on April 8, TikTokers need to create and submit their scripted vertical short film (from 30 seconds to 3 minutes) for a chance to win the trip and a cash prize up to €10 000 (R162 000),“ she said.

