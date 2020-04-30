Sam Hargrave hints at 'Extraction' sequel

"Extraction" director Sam Hargrave has suggested that the film could be followed by either a prequel or sequel.

The Netflix film, which stars Chris Hemsworth and David Harbour, leaves the fate of Chris's character, Tyler Rake, unclear and Sam has suggested that there are more stories to tell.

In an interview with Collider, Sam said: "There's a lot of potential; it's so interesting. And again, the beauty of an ambiguous ending is that there's a lot of ways you can go. You can go forwards or backwards. Either way you look on the timeline are very interesting stories."

The Marvel stuntman-turned-filmmaker admits that the idea of a sequel wasn't discussed during production as they wanted to see how 'Extraction' was received by audiences.

Sam explained: "It wasn't something (discussed) on set. As soon as it got mentioned, that thought of a sequel - because, I guess, Netflix was enjoying the dailies and things were coming together and people were like, 'Oh, this could be...' You know, you talk about all these things. Is it a franchise? Is it all these things? Who knows until the movie comes out and the audience responds. They'll be the ones who decide."