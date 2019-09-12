Sam Smith at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 in London. Picture: Reuters

Sam Smith would love Sir Elton John or Dua Lipa to record the 007 theme for "No Time To Die". The "How Do You Sleep?' hitmaker performed 'Writing's On The Wall' for 2015's 'Spectre' and he thinks it's "crazy" that the 72-year-old music legend has never landed the gig and he hopes either the 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker ends up soundtracking Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 in 'No Time To Die' next year or the 'New Rules' hitmaker.

He told Hits Radio: "Everyone is talking about it now.

"I am excited to see who it is.

"I'd love Dua to do it.

"Remember that Madonna bond song (2002's 'Die Another Day'), it's so could.

"If Dua could do something like that.

"But also, I actually think Elton John should so it, he has never done it which is crazy to me.

"He is still the most incredible singer so one day I think he should do it."



Several names have been thrown around for the job, including Ed Sheeran, whose manager Stuart Camp recently revealed the 'Perfect' hitmaker is still "open" to making the theme song.



However, he claimed Bond producer Barbra Broccoli and her team don't hold discussions for the gig until much later on.

He said: "We met [Bond producer] Barbara Broccoli when we played Dublin [in 2017] and they were interested.

"Danny Boyle was attached to the film after that, who made 'Yesterday' [which featured Sheeran], so there was a close connection there.

"Obviously they changed directors but we're still open to it, but they're not even having those conversations yet."

The Grumpy Old Management company owner denied the claims that the 28-year-old pop superstar is Daniel's "favourite act" and that's it's already a done and dusted deal, but said it's definitely something Ed wants to tick off his bucket list.

He continued: "Ed asks me [about it] every day. "And I say, 'The thing they do last is the music'.

"Those [stories] that said he's Daniel Craig's favourite act and it's all happening aren't true.

"It's certainly something he'd want to do though, it's a box that's still to be ticked, for sure."

Ed previously revealed that he wrote a Bond theme a few years ago "just in case".

Meanwhile, Dua's name has also come up before, and although she denied the rumours, she said she would be up for it.

Whilst Sam himself and Adele, who did 2012's "Skyfall", have also been rumoured to record the 2020 theme.