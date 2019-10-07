Samuel L. Jackson dismisses Scorsese's Marvel criticism









Samuel L. Jackson poses for a photo on the red carpet at the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Atlanta. Picture: AP Samuel L. Jackson - who plays Nick Fury in the MCU - has dismissed Martin Scorsese's criticism of the Marvel movies insisting audiences can and do enjoy all types of cinematic experiences.

The legendary 76-year-old director recently claimed that the comic book blockbusters were more like "theme park" rides than meaningful stories and although he has tried to watch them he just got nothing from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackson - who has played Nick Fury in several MCU films - thinks Scorsese is limiting his viewing experiences because there is just as much value in a superhero film as one of his own dramas. Speaking to Variety, Jackson, 70, said: "I mean that's like saying 'Bugs Bunny' ain't funny. Films are films. Everybody's got an opinion, so I mean it's OK. Ain't going to stop nobody making movies." Scorsese - who is famous for his Mafia dramas such as 'Goodfellas' and 'Casino' - claimed that the superhero genre that is so popular contains no emotional value as the films are focused on special effects.

"The Irishman" director said: "I don't see them. I tried, you know? But that's not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being."

Jackson has also claimed that Italian-American audiences may not appreciate his portrayal of them in his films, but that doesn't stop him making them.

The "Pulp Fiction" star said: "There are a lot of Italian-Americans that don't think he should be making films about him like that."

Jackson is not the only person connected to the MCU to be disappointed by Scorsese's comments.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn admitted he was "saddened" by his remarks.

Gunn posted on social media: "Martin Scorsese is one of my 5 favourite living filmmakers. I was outraged when people picketed 'The Last Temptation of Christ' without having seen the film. I'm saddened that he's now judging my films in the same way.

"That said, I will always love Scorsese, be grateful for his contribution to cinema, and can't wait to see 'The Irishman'."

"Avengers" director Joss Whedon also accused Scorsese was devaluing the work put into these movies by filmmakers like Gunn.

Whedon tweeted: "I first think of @JamesGunn, how his heart & guts are packed into GOTG. I revere Marty, & I do see his point, but...

"Well there's a reason why "I'm always angry". (sic)"