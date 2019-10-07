Samuel L. Jackson - who plays Nick Fury in the MCU - has dismissed Martin Scorsese's criticism of the Marvel movies insisting audiences can and do enjoy all types of cinematic experiences.
The legendary 76-year-old director recently claimed that the comic book blockbusters were more like "theme park" rides than meaningful stories and although he has tried to watch them he just got nothing from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Jackson - who has played Nick Fury in several MCU films - thinks Scorsese is limiting his viewing experiences because there is just as much value in a superhero film as one of his own dramas.
Speaking to Variety, Jackson, 70, said: "I mean that's like saying 'Bugs Bunny' ain't funny. Films are films. Everybody's got an opinion, so I mean it's OK. Ain't going to stop nobody making movies."
Scorsese - who is famous for his Mafia dramas such as 'Goodfellas' and 'Casino' - claimed that the superhero genre that is so popular contains no emotional value as the films are focused on special effects.