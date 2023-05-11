Independent Online
Thursday, May 11, 2023

‘Sarafina!’ selected to screen at Cannes Film Festival, 31 years later

‘Sarafina!’ cast.

Published 54m ago

One of the most iconic films to come out of South Africa has been officially selected to form part of the Cannes Classics line-up at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Producer Anant Singh’s “Sarafina!”, which took the world by storm 31 years ago when it made it’s debut at the Cannes Film Festival - and was met with a 20-minute standing ovation – will once again screen for celebrities, cinephiles and industry folk, who will be flocking to the French Riviera for the festival from May 16 – 27.

Directed by Darrell James Roodt, the historical story stars a young Leleti Khumalo, Whoopi Goldberg, Miriam Makeba, Mbongeni Ngema, John Kani and Somizi Mhlongo with the screenplay by Mbongeni Ngema and William Nicholson.

A young Whoopi Goldberg and Leleti Khumalo in ‘Sarafina!’. Picture: Ster Kinekor.

“Sarafina!“ shows the strength of young women who made their mark in South Africa’s journey to freedom. It is a vibrant combination of drama, music and dance and remains just as relevant today as it was three decades ago.

A multi-award-winning Khumalo said: “It is so exciting to be going back to the Cannes Film Festival. In 1992 we had a 20-minute standing ovation, what an amazing experience it was! I look forward to reliving that moment again this year.”

Goldberg said: “Keep talking to the kids because they are going to fix it, they are going to make it happen, they are going to make change happen.”

Singh said being selected for the Cannes Classics is a rare and coveted recognition.

Three decades later, in 2022, Leleti Khumalo, Whoopi Goldberg and Anant Singh unite for a special screening on ‘Sarafina!’ in New York. Picture: Supplied.

He added: “We are privileged and thrilled that ‘Sarafina!’ has notched up another first by becoming the first South African film to be selected twice by the Cannes Film Festival, the most prestigious festival in the world.

“The World Premiere in 1992 sparked a renaissance of the South African film industry. ‘Sarafina!’s’ return to Cannes celebrates the timelessness of our stories and I hope this will motivate a new generation of film-makers.”

