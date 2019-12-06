Scarlett Johansson was unaware that the "Black Widow" trailer had been released and only found out after a text message from her "Avengers" co-star Chris Evans.
The 35-year-old actress plays the titular character in her first standalone movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but she was unaware that the trailer had been released on Tuesday until Captain America Chris got in touch to share his excitement over the upcoming blockbuster.
In an interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", she said: "Nobody told me it was coming out. I woke up and I got a text from Chris Evans and he said the trailer looks great. I don't know what he was doing up at 5am."