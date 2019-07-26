Rachel Weisz, left, and Scarlett Johansson participate during the "Black Widow" portion of the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San Diego. Picture: AP

Scarlett Johansson praised the director of the forthcoming "Black Widow" movie, Cate Shortland and insisted the movie will be "brutal and breathtaking". The 34-year-old actress - who plays the international spy and assassin Natasha Romanoff and her superhero alter ego in the hotly-anticipated movie - has praised the film's director Cate Shortland and insisted that the "biggest clue" she can give as to what the film entails, is the "brutal and breathtaking" filmography of the filmmaker.

In an interview with Collider, she said: "I think even just looking at Cate Shortland's filmography and knowing she's directing this film.

"Like it all clicks together, you understand, people say 'What's the movie like? What does it look like? What clues can you give us? '

"The biggest clue I can give you is that Cate Shortland is directing it.

"And her movies are so brutal and breathtaking and raw and truthful and like visually masterful you know that's what I envision for the Black Widow and that's how we can elevate the genre with 'Black Widow'."

The "Black Widow" movie has been handed a May 1, 2020 release date and the "Avengers: Endgame" star revealed that the new film will show the "dirty truth" of her character.

When asked what it was that drew her towards the script, she said: "It really wasn't because we've been working on the script for a couple of year.

"It was the feeling that both Kevin Feige and I had about what it could be that's what kept me engaged and him as well like 'Are you comfortable with the dirty truth? Can we get kinda ugly? Can it be real? Can it be raw?' And yeah we want it to be all those things so I was like okay. "