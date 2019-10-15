Scarlett Johansson is "pushing" for an all-female Marvel movie as she thinks it would be "explosive and unstoppable".
The 34-year-old actress plays Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and although her alter ego was killed off in "Avengers: Endgame" and she admits she has no idea what the future holds for her character, she is "pushing" for a full-female ensemble movie.
Scarlett - who first played Black Widow/Natasha Romanova in 2010's 'Iron Man 2' - told Variety: "I don't know what my future is in that world.
"Obviously, it's a little more opaque for my character.
"But that group of actresses is so incredibly powerful and when they come together, it's explosive and unstoppable.