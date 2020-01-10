Director Scott Derrickson has departed "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" due to "creative differences".
The director helmed the first "Doctor Strange" movie - which starred Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role - in 2016 and had been due to work on the sequel but has now parted ways with the Marvel project due to "creative differences".
The studio said in a statement to Variety: "Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' due to creative differences.
"We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU."
The studio is currently searching for a new director but Scott will remain attached to the project as executive producer.