Screening dates for theatre shows at Ster-Kinekor announced

The South African State Theatre’s (SAST) groundbreaking theatre-meets-cinema move is finally happening. The screenings which were scheduled to take place in June were paused when the country moved to lockdown level 4 as a result of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

In May, SAST announced its partnership with one of the country’s biggest movie exhibitors, Ster-Kinekor, to screen theatre productions in their movie houses nationwide. With the new adjusted lockdown level 3 regulations, which saw the reopening of theatres and cinemas, the screenings of theatre plays are set to resume in August. “Whilst we are grappling with the pandemic, I believe this collaboration will change the performing arts game in South Africa, particularly that of theatre.

“Importantly, this collaboration gives us hope for the revival and future of theatre,” says SAST’s artistic director, Aubrey Sekhabi. He continues: “Now you can access theatre in various parts of our country. Many thanks to Ster-Kinekor Theatres for this empowering contribution.” Sekhabi says though the move is currently exclusive to State Theatre and Ster-Kinekor, he’s hoping that other theatre houses across the country will follow suit.

Critically acclaimed “Freedom The Musical”, which made its cinema debut on June 18, before the country moved to strict level 4 lockdown, makes its return on August 6. Directed by Sekhabi, the the play tells the story of Phindile, portrayed by Simphiwe Ndlovu, a Tshwane University of Technology student and leader of the Fees Must Fall movement. The young student leader will stop at nothing to fight for the freedom of her fellow students, free education and ultimately her own freedom.

The show shines the spotlight on societal issues of crime, rape, abuse against women, racism, xenophobia and corruption among others. “Freedom The Musical” will be screening until August 22. See the revised schedule below

“That Night of Trance”, written by Ntshieng Mokgoro and Billy Langa, directed by Ntshieng Mokgoro. Screening on August 27 - September 19. “Angola Camp 13”, written and directed by Sello Maseko. Screening on September 24 - October 17. “Fela and The Kalakuta Queens”, written and directed by Bolanle Austen Peters. Screening on October 22 - November 14.